Bills put Levi Wallace on injured reserve, Tre’Davious White doesn’t practice

More positive COVID-19 tests for Titans players on Wednesday have cast some doubt about whether their Week Five game against the Bills will take place as scheduled.

If it does, cornerback Levi Wallace won’t be on the field for the Bills. Wallace was placed on injured reserve Wednesday as a result of the ankle injury he suffered during last Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

The Wallace move comes on a day when the Bills practiced without Tre'Davious White, so they may be even thinner at corner if things don’t progress between now and the weekend. White is dealing with a back injury.

Wallace has 21 tackles and an interception so far this season.

The Bills promoted cornerback Cam Lewis from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot. Lewis was with the team earlier this season, but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad when Josh Norman returned from injured reserve last week.