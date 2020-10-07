Brandon McManus named AFC special teams player of week

Getty Images

The Broncos might be unsettled at quarterback, but they know they can count on their kicker to go deep.

Brandon McManus was named AFC special teams player of the week, after another day of hitting bombs.

McManus’ 53-yarder in the fourth quarter gave the Broncos the lead they’d never give back against the Jets. He also had a 54-yarder last week. and hit a 40-yarder and all four of his extra points.

It’s the fifth time he’s had multiple 50-yarders in a game, tied for second-most in league history. Justin Tucker‘s done it six times, while McManus, Dan Bailey, and Matt Prater have done it five each.