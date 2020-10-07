Budda Baker to return this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals were running out of safeties, but they’re getting the best one they have back this week.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, coach Kliff Kingsbury said that safety Budda Baker would return for this week’s game against the Jets.

Baker missed last week’s game after having surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament.

The Cardinals don’t yet know if safeties Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo will be available, but getting Baker back on the field is obviously a big step foward for their defense.