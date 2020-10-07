Coaches become increasingly frustrated with league’s approach to COVID-19

Posted by Mike Florio on October 7, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL continues to struggle with the containment of COVID-19 in team facilities, NFL coaches continue to become more and more frustrated by the league’s approach.

Per multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, there’s a growing belief in the coaching community that the league is more concerned about blaming teams for outbreaks than preventing outbreaks from happening.

As one source explained it to PFT, Monday’s league-wide conference call included a presentation from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills. He emphasized during the call that infections are inevitable but that if teams follow all protocols the infections will be contained. When the possibility of a team-by-team or regional bubble was mentioned, Sills argued that the league’s protocols, if followed, are superior to a bubble.

Most would disagree with that. Although Sills pointed out that pathways to infection would be created via housekeeping, janitorial, maintenance, and food-service staff, neither the NBA nor the NHL had outbreaks under identical circumstances. Moreover, severely limiting the off-duty movement of all players, coaches, and essential personnel would avoid the reality that everyone who leaves the facility every night has a unique set of facts and circumstances that could result in exposure to the virus via airborne transmission, which seems to be the most prominent way to catch it.

Some suspect that the league isn’t pushing a bubble approach because: (1) the NFL Players Association refuses to agree to it; and (2) the NFL doesn’t want to have to make the concession needed to secure the union’s agreement. Although the NFLPA should want to put players in a bubble in order to avoid the loss of game checks resulting from games that are canceled and not rescheduled, the union quite possibly believes that the league will do whatever it has to do to get the games played.

Some coaches believe that, indeed, the league will do whatever it has to do to get the games played — to the point that health and safety of players and coaches is taking a backseat to playing the games. They think that the league wants to be able to say, in the event someone gets sick or worse, that the problem wasn’t the protocols but the failure of one or more teams to follow them.

Coaches still haven’t universally accepted that proposition. Like a defense that isn’t performing well, coaches wonder whether the current struggles result from bad players or a bad plan. The league, obviously, believes its plan is fine. Some coaches have real questions about that.

However it plays out, some coaches believe that the league’s knee-jerk reaction to any outbreak will be to blame the team, fine the team mercilessly, and at all times claim that the league has zero responsibility for the spread of the virus in any team facility or during any game.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Coaches become increasingly frustrated with league’s approach to COVID-19

  2. Over the years, I’ve become less and less of a fan of the NFLPA. Not sure if that is due to De Smith’s leadership, their complete lack of empathy for retired players, or the constant contradiction when they say they advocate for their players health while appealing a vicious unsportsmanlike conduct suspension.

    But 2020 is not the time for urinating contests.

  3. So basically all they have to do is be prisoners, and their recess is practice and games. Sounds like they’re livin life!

  4. I predict that the NFL will have a few flat tires before the wheels finally go flying off the wagon and the season comes to a crashing halt.

  5. If this is really the coaches’ view, it makes no sense. Say that the league is more interested in blaming coaches, when the coaches themselves don’t appear to be interested in following feasible protocols, is nonsense.

    They want accountability from their players. They shouldn’t have a problem being held accountable, or holding each other accountable.

  6. polandlaker says:
    October 7, 2020 at 11:13 am
    So basically all they have to do is be prisoners, and their recess is practice and games. Sounds like they’re livin life!
    ————————————————————————————–
    Being housed in a high end hotel with first class treatment for anything you need for a few months while being paid millions is considered being a prisoner by you is ridiculous .

  7. The NFL have every right to blame coaches as they can’t seem to keep their masks on ( that they agreed to wear ) during games. I imagine that they all remove their masks in the locker room and at team facilities.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.