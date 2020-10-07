Colts G.M. encouraged by defense, knows it’s early

Getty Images

The Colts lead the league in total defense at the moment, and that’s obviously a good thing.

But General Manager Chris Ballard has been doing this long enough that he seems hesitant to touch the money.

Via the Indianapolis Star, Ballard noted during an appearance on “Colts Roundtable Live” on the team’s website that there’s far too much football in front of them to go overboard.

“Well, let’s preface this by saying it’s a quarter, OK? It’s a quarter of the season. We’ve got a long way to go,” Ballard said. “I think we’re doing a really good job of it right now.

“We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve got a lot of stuff still to clean up, but we’re very pleased with where they’re at and where we’re going.”

The Colts are also leading the league in scoring defense, and are fifth in turnover margin.

Ballard also noticed that one of the offseason’s biggest additions — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — was making an immediate difference and setting an example on the practice field.

“Sometimes it doesn’t catch on right at first, but eventually everybody follows suit, and DeForest has been exactly — and even more — than I expected,” Ballard said. “He is a really true pro; we feel very fortunate to have him.

Right now, all the buttons they’ve pushed are working, and more than a recent run of good play, the Colts appear to have a new direction.