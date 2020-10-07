Derek Carr: We have to win some games or it’s not a rivalry with the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Raiders have had a rivalry for as long as they’ve existed, having been in the same division every season since 1960. But lately, it hasn’t been much of a rivalry.

The Chiefs have won five in a row against the Raiders, and Derek Carr is 2-10 as the Raiders’ starting quarterback against the Chiefs. Carr acknowledged today that until the Raiders start winning some games against the Chiefs, it’s hard to call it a rivalry.

“If we’re being honest, to make it a rivalry, we have to win some games,” Carr said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Few think the Raiders will win on Sunday, when they’re 13-point underdogs at Kansas City.