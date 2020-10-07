Dolphins sticking with 13K fans despite state OK for full capacity

Getty Images

The Dolphins have welcomed fans to Hard Rock Stadium since the start of the regular season, but they aren’t in any hurry to expand the number of people coming to games.

A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Andy Slater of FoxSports640 that the Dolphins have a green light to open their stadium to full capacity. The Dolphins will be sticking with a 13,000-person limit for their October 25 home game against the Chargers.

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said the team feels that’s the right number “with positivity rates” where they currently are in the area.

“We’ll continue to follow CDC guidelines and put everyone’s safety first and monitor things as we go,” Garfinkel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Slater notes that all Florida stadiums are now free of restrictions on a maximum capacity. There’s been no word that the Buccaneers or Jaguars are planning to open up their entire stadiums at this point.