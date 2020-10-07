Falcons place Damontae Kazee on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons placed safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Kazee tore his Achilles in Monday night’s game and will miss the rest of the season.

He made 20 tackles and one forced fumble in four games. The fourth-year safety has tallied 187 total tackles, 10 interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 52 career games for the Falcons.

The Falcons are expected to sign safety J.J. Wilcox, who visited the team Tuesday.

The team is thin at the position with Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen both having missed the Week Four loss to the Packers with injuries.