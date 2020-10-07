Isaiah Coulter returns to practice

Getty Images

Texans rookie receiver Isaiah Coulter returned to practice Wednesday. That opened his 21-day practice window to be activated from injured reserve.

Coulter injured his neck during training camp.

The Texans selected Coulter with the 171st overall choice and liked what they saw in training camp before his injury.

Coulter made second-team All-Colonial Athlete Association last season. He caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns.

Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter both are candidates to lose their spot or playing time when Coulter returns to the roster. Carter has played 13 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams, with Coutee seeing only five snaps on offense this season.