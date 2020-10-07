J.J. Watt won’t talk about Bill O’Brien, says Romeo Crennel brings “fresh start”

Getty Images

The week before he was fired as head coach of the Texans, Bill O’Brien reportedly had an argument on the practice field with J.J. Watt, the Texans’ star defensive lineman and captain. Asked about that report, Watt preferred to look forward, rather than backward.

“I’m not going to talk about what happened at practice and what conversations were had. Right now, we have a fresh start,” Watt said today, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

That fresh start comes from interim head coach Romeo Crennel, whom Watt praised.

“RAC is a great man. He has rings. He has a positive air about him. He has a jolly nature to him. You can’t help but smile being around RAC. It should be fun,” Watt said.

The best way for the Texans to get a positive air about them would be to win a game, something they’re favored to do for the first time this season on Sunday, when they host the Jaguars.