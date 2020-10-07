Jamal Adams out again this week

Getty Images

There will be no suspense regarding Seahawks safety Jamal Adams‘ status for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Adams will miss his second straight game with the groin injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week Three win over the Cowboys.

The Seahawks have a bye in Week Six, so Adams will have more than three weeks of recuperation time before the team takes on the Cardinals in Week Seven. Adams has 23 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss overall this season.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks also missed Week Four and Carroll said it will be difficult for him to make it back from a knee injury in time for Sunday night.