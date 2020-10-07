Joe Flacco relishes opportunity to show he can still be a starter

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold‘s shoulder injury will keep him from playing against the Cardinals this weekend and that means Joe Flacco gets to make his first start since injuring his neck midway through the 2019 season.

Flacco didn’t play particularly well for the Broncos before getting hurt and he wasn’t much better during the tail end of his time with the Ravens, but he made it clear this offseason that he hasn’t given up hope of being a full-time starter again. On Wednesday, Flacco said that he saw this week as an opportunity to prove that’s the case.

“I think I’d be lying if I were to deny that. I want to play quarterback in this league. . . . I’m sure people have opinions on those things . . . I think I have a lot left,” Flacco said, via SNY.

Between his health and his production, most opinions are probably the opposite of the one that Flacco has about his own capabilities. A strong showing on Sunday might not change all of those minds, but it would keep the door open in a way that a total disaster will not.