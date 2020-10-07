Khalil Mack off Bears injury report for Thursday night

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was listed as questionable for each of the team’s first four games this season, but his streak has come to an end.

Mack was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time all season on Wednesday and he did not receive an injury designation for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers. A knee injury had limited Mack in previous practices and led to the four questionable tags.

It looks like the Bears will be without a pair of safeties due to hamstring injuries. Deon Bush was ruled out after sitting out of practice all week and Sherrick McManis is listed as doubtful to play.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was listed as a full participant all week before being deemed questionable to play on Thursday night.