Kyle Allen to start at QB for Washington this week

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said last week that he wasn’t going to pull the plug on Dwayne Haskins after a four-turnover performance in a loss to the Browns.

Haskins did not turn the ball over at all while going 32-of-45 for 314 yards and running for a touchdown in a 31-17 loss to the Ravens in Week Four, but Rivera has decided to pull the plug. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kyle Allen will quarterback the Football Team in Sunday’s game against the Rams.

We’ll have to wait to hear from Rivera to learn why he decided to make the move at this juncture. Haskins wasn’t great against Baltimore by any means, but he did less to hurt the team than he did in Week Three. Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner are very familiar with Allen from their time together in Carolina and that likely factored into the decision.

Alex Smith is also on the roster and moving away from Haskins could eventually lead to his first game action since the 2018 season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he’ll be the backup this week.