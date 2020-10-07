Lamar Jackson not at Ravens practice

Getty Images

No one knows why at the moment, but when the Ravens are practicing and Lamar Jackson isn’t there, it’s notable.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens quarterback wasn’t at practice Wednesday during the portion open to reporters, though he did talk to reporters earlier in the day.

There’s no word on the reason for his absence, and coach John Harbaugh didn’t mention the MVP when he listed off players dealing with injuries earlier in the day.

When Jackson did talk, he said he wasn’t satiisfied with where they were offensively, since they’re 31st in the league in passing.

“No, I’m not happy because I would like to connect with my guys on those passes,” Jackson said. “I feel like there are a lot of yards and touchdowns we’ve been leaving on the field when we don’t connect. That’s probably why our passing isn’t where it’s supposed to be. But I feel it’s early in the season.”

The Ravens have averaged 180.8 yards per game through the air; barely ahead of the Jets (179.5).

The Ravens also have Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley on the roster. Griffin finished last week’s win over Washington, though no mention was made of any injury.