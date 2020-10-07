Mike Boone is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings got their first win of the season last Sunday and one of the big plays in the early part of the game came after a Britton Colquitt punt.

Texans returner DeAndre Carter fielded the ball and gained about five yards before being hit by Vikings running back Mike Boone. Boone jarred the ball loose and Dan Chisena recovered to give the Vikings the ball back in Houston territory. A field goal that put the Vikings up 10-0 would follow and they would never trail in what turned out to be Bill O’Brien’s final game as the Texans coach.

It was the only tackle of the game for Boone, but the play was big enough to lead the NFL to name him the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

Boone has two other tackles on special teams this season, but has yet to see any offensive snaps.