Myles Garrett named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Myles Garrett was back home in Arlington, Texas to play the Cowboys last Sunday and the Browns defensive end enjoyed the trip.

Garrett made life difficult for Dak Prescott over the course of a 49-38 Browns win. He recorded two sacks and forced a fumble on one of them that the Browns recovered inside the Dallas 35-yard-line. They’d score a touchdown to go up 21-14 a few minutes later and they’d ultimately go up 41-14 before the Cowboys rallied to close the gap.

Garrett was also credited with three tackles and a tackle for loss in a performance that the NFL deemed worthy of the NFC defensive player of the week award.

It’s the first time that Garrett has taken home the award and he’s the first Browns defensive lineman to get it since Kenard Lang in 2004.