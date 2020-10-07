Nick Foles feels sense of urgency to build relationships on the field

Getty Images

When the Bears traded for quarterback Nick Foles in the offseason, many noted that he had played for the Chiefs when Bears head coach Matt Nagy was on the staff and that there was connective tissue that linked Nagy with the Eagles Offense that Foles piloted to a Super Bowl win.

Those ties helped convince the Bears to make the move for Foles, but the last two weeks have been the only times that Foles has actually called plays for the quarterback.

“Every day we have been working together is an opportunity to grow and get to know each other,” Foles said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, we’ve known each other for a long time, but that was just [Nagy’s] first time calling a game for me, ever. It takes time to build that relationship on the field and obviously being with new players [and in a] new place.”

The Bears are four games into the regular season, so it’s not like they have a lot of time for everyone to get comfortable with one another. Foles acknowledged “a sense of urgency” to improve execution over what they managed against the Colts last Sunday and this week underscored that need given a Thursday night game against the Buccaneers.