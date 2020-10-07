Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Browns receiver Odell Beckham looked good against the Cowboys.

He played 58 of 75 offensive snaps and contributed 154 yards and three touchdowns, including the play of the game.

But Beckham was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury.

Running back Kareem Hunt was limited with a groin injury, which explains why he had only 11 carries with Nick Chubb out of the game with his injury.

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee), center JC Tretter (knee) and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) also were limited.

Linebacker Tae Davis (elbow), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (thigh) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) did not practice.