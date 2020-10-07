Patrick Mahomes: Hugging Stephon Gilmore a “mental lapse”

Getty Images

After news of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore‘s postive COVID-19 test broke on Wednesday morning, a picture of him embracing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Monday night’s game was shared on social media.

Neither Mahomes nor any other Chiefs players have tested positive since Monday, but the picture and Gilmore’s own incubation time before testing positive were reminders that things won’t necessarily stay that way. On Wednesday, Mahomes said that his desire to display good sportsmanship led to him slacking off on the protocols that include a ban on postgame fraternization.

“You just have to trust in the protocols and the process in place. It was a little bit of a mental lapse,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive last week and Mahomes said on Wednesday that he slept in a different bedroom than his pregnant fiancee after he found out. The news about Gilmore might extend those sleeping arrangements for a while longer.