Patriots will continue working remotely on Thursday

Getty Images

The Patriots called off Wednesday’s practice and held team meetings remotely after cornerback Stephon Gilmore‘s positive COVID-19 test.

The schedule will remain the same on Thursday. The team said players and coaches will continue to work from home and that there are no plans for Friday in place at this point.

Results from the latest round of testing will likely determine what the team does on Friday and whether the league does anything to change the date of their game against the Broncos currently scheduled for Sunday.

The Patriots also announced that head coach Bill Belichick will hold a Thursday morning video conference and make his first public comments since the Gilmore news broke on Wednesday.