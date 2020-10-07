Report: Ryan Tannehill among Titans players at workout

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA are looking into allegations that the Titans had an unsanctioned off-campus workout last week when their facility was closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

And now, they have pictures to look at.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, a group of Titans players worked out together at Montgomery Bell Academy on Sept. 30 despite the league saying not to, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among the group.

Guard Rodger Saffold suggested some degree of gathering, when he retweeted’s Kuharsky’s story and added: “Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always.”

Students at the private school saw a group of adult football players going through workouts, and there are photos from a distance that makes it hard to indentify any particular players that way. But a source told Kuharsky he saw Tannehill there.

When the quarterback spoke to reporters by videoconference that day, he said it was important to stay ready, not knowing what was ahead of them.

“You can’t sit around on the couch for a week and be on a Zoom meeting and expect to go be at a physical peak on a Sunday, or whenever the game is going to be,” Tannehill said on Sept. 30. “It’s going to look a little bit different for everybody, what they’re able to do, where they’re able to work out, in a garage, in a gym somewhere, I’m not even sure.

“Every man on this team is charged with prepping themselves, getting their bodies right, making sure that we’re running, we’re conditioned, and ready to go whenever the game comes around. . . . I’m just going to make sure that I’m getting throws in and ready to go and throw the ball well when the game comes around.”

If the league is able to substantiate the workouts, the Titans would likely face significant punishment.

The Titans have 10 players and nine staff members diagnosed with COVID_19.