Romeo Crennel hopes Texans have different attitude, energy

Romeo Crennel became the interim head coach of the Texans when they fired Bill O’Brien this week and he will become the oldest head coach in NFL history when Houston hosts the Jaguars on Sunday.

Crennel said on Wednesday that he’s not thinking about hitting that milestone. He said his focus is on making the 0-4 team better and he knows that is going to take a different approach from the team’s players.

Crennel said he believes the team has the talent to win, but that they aren’t going to be doing anything radically different schematically at this point in the schedule.

“I hope our attitude and energy is different,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I hope our performance is different. You’re not going to come in and put in a new offense or defense overnight.”

Reports out of Houston this week painted a picture of players who had tired of O’Brien’s message, so the change to Crennel may provide some of the energy they need to snap their losing streak and chart a course for better days ahead.