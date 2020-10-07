Ron Rivera on Kyle Allen: Better off with guy who knows our system

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT
When the Washington Football Team acquired quarterback Kyle Allen this offseason, head coach Ron Rivera said he might end up as the starter in Week One because he played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner with the Panthers.

Rivera wound up tabbing Dwayne Haskins as the team’s starter, but benched him in favor of Allen on Monday. While speaking to reporters, Rivera cited the same reason he gave in the offseason.

“I just based on the things that have gone on with Dwayne, based on his development and where he is, we’re better off going with guys that know our system,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Rivera said that the move is not an “indictment” of Haskins and that the quarterback needs more time in the system. Some would argue that now is the time to get him that experience, but Rivera said he made the decision with an eye on the schedule and a hope of short-term success.

He said “guys want to win” and that he’s seen signs of frustration with the offense on the sideline over the last four weeks. We’ll see if Allen can put an end to that against the Rams this weekend.

10 responses to "Ron Rivera on Kyle Allen: Better off with guy who knows our system

  2. The speed at which people are willing to label Haskins a bust is astonishing. Its his second year in the league with a weak roster and a new coach and he hasn’t been terrible. He might end up being a bust but its far to early to know already. Also, if Alex Smith is healthy then why isn’t he playing. With how weak the NFC east is you never know what can happen…

  4. The Washington Football Team will get better as soon as Snyder leaves the drafting to someone who knows how to draft.

  5. Haskins isn’t a bust but I don’t think the Team’s offensive system is compatible to his strengths. Have you watched Haskins try to throw a screen pass? It’s painful to watch. Most of his yardage is on slant passes or in garbage time. The accuracy down field is not good.

  6. It makes sense why they did it but I still think Haskins is the long-term solution at QB for them. He probably wasn’t ready to play and like the other poster said, it’s not like this roster is loaded. The offensive line is pretty terrible too which doesn’t help. They probably only need to win two more games to win the NFC East so why not make the switch now.

  7. Well hope Rivera likes seeing frustration on the sidelines when Kyle fumbles a ball or throws a pick. If he really wants to win so bad, Smith is a better option, just needs a tackle to protect him

  8. Haskins has looked lost far more often than he has looked good. Give Jay Gruden credit – maybe he knew what he was talking about when he didn’t want Haskins.

  10. Haskins last game was statistically much better, with no interceptions, 71% completion rate, and more yards per pass attempt. The timing seems odd. Is it because as Rivera said that Haskins is not learning ”our system” fast enough?

