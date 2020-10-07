Stephon Gilmore was in close contact with Cam Newton before positive test

Getty Images

Wednesday morning’s news of Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore‘s positive test for COVID-19 comes several days after we learned quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gilmore may not have been terribly surprised to learn that he had tested positive. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Gilmore was in close contact with Newton in the days leading up to his positive test.

That led Gilmore to fly to Kansas City on a second plane along with about 20 other people from the Patriots organization who had close contact with Newton.

Gilmore also had a brief exchange with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game and the news of another positive test will keep an eye on the results out of Kansas City as well as New England in the coming days.