Texans will hire G.M. after the season before hiring coach

Getty Images

The Texans fired General Manager and coach Bill O’Brien on Monday. They immediately named Romeo Crennel as interim head coach.

Jack Easterby, the executive vice president of football operations, will serve as interim General Manager until the position is filled after the season, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The G.M. will get to hire his own head coach, Texans owner Cal McNair told McClain.

“We’ll search for a General Manager first, find the right guy, and then we’ll hire the coach,” McNair said. “Jack’s agreed to be the interim General Manager while we conduct our search. Once we find the right G.M., Jack will return to his position as executive vice president of football operations.”

McNair will hire a search firm to get the search “started,” but he will head the Texans’ search committee.

In the 2019 offseason, the Texans interviewed two African-Americans, Ray Farmer and Martin Mayhew, for their General Manager vacancy. They then tried to hire Nick Caserio for the job. After Caserio couldn’t get out of his Patriots’ contract, the Texans hired no one for the job.

O’Brien eventually got it.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance expressed concern at the time about the Texans’ Rooney Rule compliance.

“We’re going to do this the right way,” McNair told McClain on Wednesday. “We’ll start the interview process after the season and follow the league’s protocols.”

The Texans will cast a wide net, assuring they get “as many good candidates as possible for both positions,” McNair said.