Three out, Leonard Fournette doubtful for Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are still going to be short-handed when they face the Bears tomorrow night.

Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers have ruled out wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson, along with running back LeSean McCoy. They also listed running back Leonard Fournette as doubtful, and that’s seldom a good thing.

The good news was that wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) were listed as questionable. They missed some practice time during the short week, but giving them the 50-50 designation suggests there’s a chance for them to be on the field.

The Bucs have had a mixed bag of offensive players all season, and after the season-ending Achilles tear suffered by tight end O.J. Howard that’s continuing. The one constant has been quarterback Tom Brady, as he continues to look more and more comfortable in his new surroundings.