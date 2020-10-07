Titans could end up being hammered by league

October 7, 2020
The Titans already faced a potentially significant punishment for alleged protocol breaches that fueled an outbreak of COVID-19. Given the news that the team apparently gathered to practice last week after expressly being told not to do so, the Titans could be facing a consequence the likes of which the NFL has never seen.

There’s buzz in league circles of possible “historic” punishment for the Titans given the various violations.

“Especially if Troy [Vincent] was the one that told them not to practice,” one league source opined.

Questions also linger regarding what the Titans knew, when they knew it, and when they shared it with the league office or the Vikings, Tennessee’s Week Three opponent.

Some in league circles already think the league is inclined to punish teams for outbreaks, reasoning that the league’s protocols will prevent problems if followed and that, if problems happen, protocols must not have been followed. Throw in the apparently deliberate effort to defy instructions by the league to stand down during an outbreak in order to prevent it from exacerbating, and the NFL could soon make past punishment imposed on the Patriots seem like parking tickets.

  1. Do not compare this to the patriots. The big difference here is that the patriots are a bunch of cheaters. Over and over again they get caught cheating.

  2. The problem is if they make the Titans forfeit the game, it’s really not fair for the Bills to get a free win + an additional bye week. Talk about a huge competitive advantage

  3. Roger has got to show some leadership here for once during the pandemic and come down with the ban hammer

  4. I have no idea what to do. But if they’re serious about this. Forfeit of a game which includes no game checks.

  5. Either they lose all their draft picks next year or they have to sit out for the rest of the season.

  6. Seriously don’t get this? Why jeopardize not only your teams season, but the entire league itself???

  8. If the players gathered on orders from the coach, the coach should be suspended and they should hand over 2nd round draft picks.

    If the players gathered despite the coach telling them not to, the team should forfeit every game it misses because of this.

  9. Goodell has been waiting to pull his new “punishment wheel” out of the closet. He can’t wait to give it a spin

  10. Nobody gets the business like the Patriots.
    The most recent was a third rounder for some street videographer’s error hired by the teams website. On the Bengals, no less! Arthur Blank’s boys got less than that for admitting to piping in artificial crowd noise over the stadium speaker system.

    Which one realistically has a greater impact on the integrity of the game?

  11. NFL could soon make past punishment imposed on the Patriots seem like parking tickets.
    ———————————————-
    That’s because they were……

