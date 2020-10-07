Titans place Corey Davis on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The new player the Titans added to the COVID-19 reserve list is receiver Corey Davis.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

The Titans have 11 players and nine staff members diagnosed with COVID_19. They previously placed defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the 53-man roster on the COVID-19 list, along with tight end Tommy Hudson and receiver Cameron Batson from the team’s practice squad.

Practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin went on the COVID-19 list before the Week Three trip to Minnesota.

The Titans’ Week Four game against the Steelers was rescheduled for Oct. 25. Their Week Five game against the Bills remains on schedule for now, but looking less likely by the positive test.