Titans will not reopen facility today after another player tests positive

Getty Images

The Titans had planned to reopen their practice facility today after closing it for more than a week, but those plans are now on hold.

Another Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result the team isn’t practicing today, according to multiple reports. That raises the question of whether the Titans will be able to play their regularly scheduled game against the Bills on Sunday.

The identity of the one Titans player who tested positive has not yet been revealed. Whoever he is, he’s the 10th player on the Titans to test positive in the last two weeks. Nine staff members have also tested positive.

The Titans returned zero new positive tests on both Monday and Tuesday, which led to optimism that they had put the outbreak behind them. Now that optimism is overwhelmed by the grim reality that this pandemic isn’t behind the Titans, the NFL, or America.