Tom Brady named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Tom Brady has thrown a couple of pick-sixes this year, but he’s not letting them hold him back.

The Buccaneers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his remarkable comeback last week against the Chargers.

Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs back, enough to win the weekly award for the first time in the NFC.

Of course, the three league MVPs and four Super Bowl MVPs he earned in the other conference might overshadow that, but he’s showing signs of a grasp on his new offense.

The Bucs have been hit by injuries, but Brady’s been steadily keeping them afloat, and pushing them ahead.