Tyron Smith sits out Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith played all 82 snaps Sunday after missing two games with his neck injury.

He sat out Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys have had several offensive line combinations this season. They will have another Sunday whether Smith plays against the Giants or not.

Center Joe Looney didn’t practice Wednesday because of his knee injury and will miss time. Rookie Tyler Biadasz, whom the team drafted after Travis Frederick retired, will make his first career start.

Biadasz has played 135 offensive snaps.

The Cowboys also didn’t have defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (knee) and Tyrone Crawford (ankle) at Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder/knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) were full participants.