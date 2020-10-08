All eyes on Tennessee for looming COVID-19 punishment

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2020, 1:07 PM EDT
As the Titans continue to wrestle with an outbreak that may impact a second Tennessee regular-season game, when and if the Week Five contest against the Bills is played could be the least of the concerns in Nashville.

The other 31 NFL franchises are watching and waiting (and speculating) about the consequences the Titans may face for a variety of possible infractions, from violating pandemic protocols to potentially not sharing information about the outbreak on a timely basis to allowing players to work out last week when the facility was shut down.

As multiple sources have told PFT, the league is telling other teams that video footage from the Tennessee facility shows a blatant failure to wear face coverings. There’s also a question making the rounds as to whether a member of the coaching staff attending the off-site workout in which players engaged last week.

The league may not have the ability or the willingness to take action against players; however, other teams believe that the league will hit the organization hard. As noted yesterday, some expect “historic” punishment for the Titans.

It’s unclear what the league specifically will do. Primary options include fines, forfeiture of draft picks, and suspensions.

So what would be “historic” in this regard? Suspensions of coaches and/or executives for the rest of the season? Suspensions for a full calendar year? The removal of multiple first-round draft picks? An eight-figure fine?

At this point, no one knows what will happen. The thinking is that, whatever it is, it will happen soon. With the league intending to send a message to all other teams about the behavior that will and won’t be tolerated, this could be something that is announced by the end of the week.

  2. The new england patriots filmed the Cincinnati Bengals signals
    and Cincinnati didn’t get anything.

  3. Punishment: Forfeit the game AND as a “fine”, the Titans should pay the Bills game checks for the week. The Titans are putting the entire league’s health and revenue in jeopardy.
    Slapping the wrist of a multi-billion $$ enterprise with a token fine, is just incompetence.
    This is the prefect time to set an example that could save the league year.

  5. The Patriots will forever own the minds of some sports fans. It’s quite unhealthy really. That team still has fans dancing on strings.

  6. Loss of first round draft picks for the next 3 years, 3 year post season ban, forfeiture of the rest of their games this year and suspend Mike Vrabel all next season.

    Done.

  7. Yeah… down vote me for highlighting the lack of punishment
    for filming to help steal a win compared to a mask violation
    that doesn’t effect the game’s outcome.

  9. “There’s also a question making the rounds as to whether a member of the coaching staff attending the off-site workout in which players engaged last week.”
    ______________

    That’s going to be huge in determining how severe the punishments are going to be. A few guys deciding to workout on their own would be one thing but it’s now starting to sound like much of the team was involved and highly unlikely that happens without any of the coaching staff knowing about it. A car load of guys might decide on their own to go to the local high school but you don’t get 35 guys (or whatever) doing that all at the same time without somebody coordinating it.

  10. Forfeit vs Bills could potentially be unfair to other AFC teams when it comes down to playoff seeding. Taking picks away and fines punishes just the team and doesn’t leave any collateral damage.

  12. doctorrustbelt says:
    October 8, 2020 at 1:25 pm
    Yeah… down vote me for highlighting the lack of punishment
    for filming to help steal a win compared to a mask violation
    that doesn’t effect the game’s outcome

    Everyone saw what was on the film. The BACKS of players and coaches
    And players running on and off the field

    I’m sure that was done so they could “cheat”

