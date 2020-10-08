Another Titans player tests positive

Getty Images

Another day, another player on the Tennessee Titans testing positive for COVID-19.

Today one more Titans player has tested positive, according to multiple reports, and another test that was previously returned as inconclusive from the day before is also now listed as positive.

The Titans’ facility remains closed, as it has all of this week and all of last week.

Although the Titans have a game scheduled on Sunday against the Bills, there are serious questions about whether that game can be played at all. Moving it to Monday night, as the NFL did with Patriots-Chiefs last week, wouldn’t work because the Bills play a Thursday night game just three days later.

The NFL is investigating whether the Titans violated league protocols for COVID-19, and both the team and individuals who broke the rules could be facing significant league discipline.