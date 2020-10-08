Bears promote Devante Bond from practice squad

Getty Images

The Bears promoted linebacker Devante Bond from the practice squad for tonight’s game, the team announced.

Bond will revert to the practice squad Friday.

He played eight special teams snaps in Week Two, his only action this season.

Bond signed with the Bears last Dec. 9 and saw action on special teams in the final three games. He was selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2016 draft out of Oklahoma.

After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, Bond appeared in 29 games with six starts in three seasons with Tampa Bay. He made 26 tackles, including one for loss.