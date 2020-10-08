Bill Belichick sidesteps question about Cam Newton-Stephon Gilmore dinner

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had dinner with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Friday night, after a nasal swab that ultimately tested positive for COVID-19 had been collected from Newton. On Thursday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether the team knew about this before traveling to Kansas City for Monday’s game against the Chiefs.

“[A]ll the information and everything involving testing and contact and everything else, all the information that we had we processed through medical people on our end, medical people in the league, and [we] followed the protocols,” Belichick told reporters. “I feel like we did everything that we could control. I think we did everything properly with the extra plane, the extra busses, the same day travel, et cetera, et cetera. There’s multiple things we could list there. In terms of a lot of individual specific questions, I’d say all those get thrown into the general medical field.”

Asked whether the team knew about the Newton-Gilmore dinner, Belichick was equally evasive.

“We followed all the NFL protocols,” Belichick said.

While the protocols technically may have been followed, the Patriots had reason to believe that Gilmore was more likely than others to test positive, given the duration of his exposure to Newton after Newton had generated a positive test sample. Some would say Gilmore should have been held out of all activities until the incubation period expired without a positive test.

Regardless, Gilmore went to Kansas City. He flew on the plane carrying those who had close contact with Newton. He was on the field during the game. He spoke to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from very close proximity after the game. All the while, the team and Gilmore knew that the virus quite possibly was percolating in his body, with days of negative tests suddenly becoming positive once the incubation period ended.

Which, obviously, it did.

10 responses to “Bill Belichick sidesteps question about Cam Newton-Stephon Gilmore dinner

  1. “Regardless, Gilmore went to Kansas City. He flew on the plane carrying those who had close contact with Newton. He was on the field during the game. He spoke to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from very close proximity after the game. All the while, the team and Gilmore knew that the virus quite possibly was percolating in his body, with days of negative tests suddenly becoming positive once the incubation period ended.

    Which, obviously, it did.”

    Really Mike? How exactly did you trace Gilmore’s infection back to Newton?

  2. The logic is sound, but if we quarantine everyone who was anywhere near a covid positive person, then we all need to go back into lockup. I just don’t see how this will work for a full season unless the players go in a bubble.

  3. BB considers himself the most important man on the planet and that rules don’t apply to him or his team. Did you really expect him to respond to these substantive charges?

  4. It’s interesting… after watching trump and pence in those debates
    bill belicheat seems like less of a dirtbag.

  5. if the protocols aren’t adequate, then change the protocols.

    under the current protocol, the league allowed all the players that had close contact with Newton to play because they had not tested positive. in my own opinion, I think that is stupid. 3 days from a possible contact is not sufficient. but there is money to be made so the protocols are what they are.

    expecting coaches to sit players when they have not tested positive and therefore are not required to sit out is not going to happen.

    again, if the protocals are inadequate, then change the protocols

  6. If you’ve had prolonged exposure to someone who tested positive, for example an hour plus long dinner sitting across from someone, it is likely you will be infected. That is fact. If they knew about the dinner he shouldn’t have been on the plane or played in the game. It is common sense.

  7. How is that evasive?

    My main question or issue would be where did they have dinner and who else was in the restaurant?

    I would strongly suggest no on in America physically go out to eat or go to bars. Get to go food only.

    So, it they got this from going out to eat, or being loose in that area, I am not sure how BB is being “evasive”.

    It’s an incredibly contagious virus which is whyba bubble with only family visitation on Sat afternoons, distanced, would have worked like the nba and nhl bubbles.

    This is the NFLs failed leadership decision.

  8. Nothing to see here….They followed the guidelines. No team is going to voluntarily sit a player they think may have been exposed unless he is obviously symptomatic. Gilmore tested negative the day of the game.

  9. Ok, it happened,somehow, move on already…neither player will die. They will recover.

  10. Holding BB, or any one else, accountable for two other ADULTS actions is malarkey- the NFL has set the protocols, they abided by them, The NFL on the other hand made the entire team play (and KC too with a positive test as well) despite knowing full well the the incubation period was still in play- if you have a beef with something at least get it right- the fault lies with the NFL, not with BB or the pats or the chiefs or reid

