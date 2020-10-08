Carlos Dunlap unhappy with how Bengals handled change in role

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was surprised to see a change to the depth chart when he came to the team’s facility on Thursday.

Dunlap was no longer in his usual spot on the left side of the line with the first team. Carl Lawson was there instead and Dunlap said he thought it was strange that no one from the team contacted him about the change.

“That’s crazy, right?” Dunlap said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I mean, you would think common decency would be something like that. I mean, it’s not like I’m injured or anything. I’m not nursing anything. I’ve been blessed. Eleven years in the game. But I understand business, and evidently, this is the business they want to do.”

Dunlap indicated that his role will be focused on third downs while Lawson will handle plays when the Ravens are likelier to run the football. The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards so far this season.