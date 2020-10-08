Chiefs again have no new positives

Getty Images

As the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the NFL and America, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to have dodged a bullet.

The Chiefs again had no new positive tests today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There were concerns about the Chiefs both because practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive and because they played against Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore the day before he tested positive.

But while the Titans have had a major outbreak and other teams have had smaller but still real concerns, the Chiefs appear to be in good shape.