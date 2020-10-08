Chris Carson calls Trysten Hill twisting his knee B.S., but says Hill apologized

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill committed what may have been the dirtiest play of this NFL season when he twisted Seahawks running back Chris Carson‘s knee on a tackle. Unsurprisingly, Carson thought it was inexcusable.

Carson told reporters today that he viewed the move by Hill the way everyone else did.

“Kind of like what everybody thought about it I thought it was kind of a bulls–t-ass play but it is what it is,” Carson said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT.

Carson said Hill reached out to him to apologize, and Carson seemed to appreciate that. But Carson was right to be angry — and Hill was lucky that the NFL only fined him and did not suspend him.