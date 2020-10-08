Chris Jones gets in full practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is on his way back to his spot in the Chiefs starting lineup.

Jones missed the team’s win over the Patriots because of a groin injury and it looked like this week might be in doubt as well when he did not practice on Wednesday. Thursday brought better news about Jones’ condition, however.

He was listed as a full participant in the team’s second practice of the week. If he gets in another full session on Friday, it seems likely that Jones will be lining up across from the Raiders this weekend.

New England ran for 185 yards in the 26-10 Chiefs win. All of that can’t be attributed to Jones’ absence, but getting him back would be a good way to avoid a similar outcome in Week Five.

Defensive end Mike Danna was the only member of the active roster not to practice Thursday. He has a hamstring injury.