Colts add veteran linebacker Najee Goode to practice squad

With injuries stacking up on defense, the Colts brought in some experienced linebacker depth.

The team announced the signing of Najee Goode to the practice squad.

The 31-year-old Goode was with the Colts in 2018, playing all 16 games. He spent the five years previous with the Eagles, and has also been with the Buccaneers and Jaguars.

The Colts have some questions about whether starting linebackers Darius Leonard (groin) and Bobby Okereke (thumb) will be available this week against the Browns because of injuries. Neither practiced on Wednesday.