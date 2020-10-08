David Mayo returning to practice for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants are set to have linebacker David Mayo on the practice field for the first time in the regular season.

Mayo was placed on injured reserve in early September after the Giants cut their roster to 53 players and the team announced on Thursday that he has been designated for return. Teams can bring an unlimited number of players back from IR this season as long as they have been on the list for three games.

The team will have 21 days to decide about activating Mayo, who tore the meniscus in his left knee this summer, or shutting him down for the year.

Mayo started the final 13 games of the 2019 season for the Giants and appeared in every game. He had 82 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.