Deebo Samuel out of practice with illness

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel missed practice Thursday with an illness. It is not related to COVID-19.

Samuel did not appear on the report Wednesday.

He made his 2020 debut Sunday and made three catches for 35 yards.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (biceps), cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee, hip) remained out of practice Thursday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) remained limited.

Receiver Dante Pettis (knee) and receiver Trent Taylor (ankle) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.