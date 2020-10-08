Ezekiel Elliott: I can’t fumble anymore

Getty Images

Last Sunday’s game between the Browns and Cowboys looked like it was going to be a seesaw affair until a pair of turnovers in the second quarter.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost a fumble on a sack to set up one Browns touchdown and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott lost another to set up a second score. The Browns eventually opened up a 41-14 lead and held on for a 49-38 win.

It was the third straight game with multiple turnovers by the Cowboys and the third time that Elliott has fumbled the ball this season. This fumble came while he was sitting on a Browns defender at the end of a run and Elliott said Wednesday that he “kind of eased up” because he thought he was down.

“I can’t give up the ball anymore. . . . It hurts,” Elliott said, via the team’s website. “I look at myself as a leader for this team. And I look at myself as someone who’s supposed to help pick the team up when we get down and not be the cause of falling behind.”

The Cowboys have scored 109 points the last three weeks, but nine turnovers have left them playing from behind for the majority of games and they’ve only been able to climb out of the hole once. Finding a way to end that pattern against the Giants will be the top priority for Dallas this weekend.