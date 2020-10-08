Full practice for Henry Ruggs on Thursday

Getty Images

Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs has missed the last two games with knee and hamstring injuries, but it looks like he’ll back for Sunday’s game agains the Chiefs.

Ruggs was limited in practice on Wednesday and moved up to full participation on Thursday. If Ruggs got through the session without tweaking anything and feels well on Friday, he should be able to play against the AFC West leaders.

It doesn’t look like fellow rookie wideout Bryan Edwards is on track to join him. Edwards remained out of practice due to foot and ankle injuries that seem likely to keep him out of a second straight game.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) were limited participants for the second straight day. Brown last played in the opener while Waller has not missed a game this season.