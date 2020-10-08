J.J. Watt: Deshaun Watson is the future of the franchise, Texans must build around him

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a hero in Houston both on and off the field, but he knows that no one is more important to a football team than its franchise quarterback.

That’s why Watt said that as the Texans begin the process of finding a new coach and G.M. following the firing of Bill O’Brien, the highest priority is building around the quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson‘s an incredible quarterback,” Watt said. “He’s the face of this franchise. He’s the future of this team and this city. We have to do whatever we possibly can to make sure that he’s in the best position to have success and to lead this place to success, not only this year, not only next year, but for the next 10 years. Whatever it takes to give him all the tools he needs to be successful in order to be and flourish and build into the best possible version of himself he can be, that’s what we need to do.”

It’s hard to argue with that. The Texans — under O’Brien’s leadership — gave Watson a huge new contract this year. Now they need to find the coach and G.M. who can build the rest of the team around the most important piece.