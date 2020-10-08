Jaguars owner selling yacht for $199 million

Getty Images

It’s easy to grin, when your ship comes in, and you’ve got the stock market beat. But the man worthwhile, is the man who can smile, when he can’t put football fans in the seats.

In a sign that everyone has to tighten up the budget here and there during the pandemic, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is selling his yacht.

According to News4Jax.com, Khan is selling the yacht Kismet for the low, low price of $199 million.

The 300-foot yacht was built in 2014, and includes eight staterooms which can sleep 16, a helipad, sundeck, swimming pool, a full-service spa and a one-of-a-kind outdoor fireplace. You can check out the details here.

Khan’s the fourth-richest NFL owner, and the 66th-richest American according to Forbes, with a net worth of $7.8 billion.