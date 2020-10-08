Jason Garrett on return to Dallas: I’m focused on the Giants

Getty Images

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys for most of the last decade, so it was a good bet that he’d be asked about how his emotions during a press conference ahead of this Sunday’s game in Dallas.

That question was asked of Garrett on Thursday and he said he was “very grateful for my experience there,” but put any other feelings to the side so he could turn attention back to his current team.

“The biggest thing we’re all focused on is what we can do to help the New York Giants play as well as we can play . . . It was a great time in my life,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m forever appreciative of that, forever grateful of that. But I’m excited about the opportunity and trying to help this team get better.”

With no touchdowns in their last two games and a total of 47 points on the season, the Giants could use any help that Garrett can provide to the offense. That might not be much at this point, however. Garrett said Thursday, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that the Giants are still “trying to discover” what they do well offensively after four games.