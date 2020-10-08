John Lynch notes positive signs for return of Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

The chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the lineup this weekend for the San Francisco 49ers seem to be improving.

Garoppolo was limited in practice for a second straight day as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain sustained in Week 2 against the New York Jets. 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in an interview with KNBR on Thursday that the signs for Garoppolo thus far have been positive.

“Jimmy is has done a really good job on this rehab,” Lynch said. “The good news is, now we’re through two days of practice and he’s been out there both days and I always think it’s a positive step when you practice Wednesday and you come back feeling a little better on Thursday. That’s typically a good sign when you don’t regress and instead, you’re making progress and I think that was the case today.

Lynch wouldn’t commit to Garoppolo being back on the field this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. However, with two losses already and scattered play from both Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard in Garoppolo’s absence, getting their starter back on the field would be a welcome development in a tough NFC West division race.

“We’ll see. Kyle will make that decision along with our medical staff as to where exactly Jimmy is at,” Lynch said. “I think there’s been a lot of positive signs but you’ve got to make sure that everything’s right. These are big men coming at the quarterback. That’s their job and so you have to be able to move, perform and be capable of keeping yourself healthy. So all those things will go into the evaluation. But there have been some good signs this week.”