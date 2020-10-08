Julio Jones remains out of practice Thursday

USA TODAY Sports

Falcons star receiver Julio Jones remained out of practice Thursday.

He left Monday’s game after only 15 snaps and also did not practice Wednesday.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

He sat out the Week Three game and was questionable entering Week Four.

Jones made four catches for 32 yards before leaving the loss to the Packers.

The only change to the Falcons’ practice report was linebacker Foye Oluokun (oblique) went from limited to a full practice.

Center Alex Mack had a veteran rest day.

Receiver Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee) and safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are among those who remained limited.